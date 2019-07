MICHIGAN — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is coordinating with local health departments across the state to investigate cases of legionellosis this summer. To date in 2019, there have been 140 confirmed cases of legionellosis reported in 38 counties compared to 135 confirmed cases during the same timeframe in 2018.

Confirmed cases include 19 in Oakland County, 16 in Wayne County, 13 in Macomb County, 11 in Genesee County and 10 cases each in the City of Detroit and Kent County.