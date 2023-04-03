KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – A Kingsford man has been convicted of Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, according to an announcement from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Monday.

According to Nessel, 34-year-old Justin Harvala was convicted as a Habitual Fourth Offender for the assault of a seven-year-old girl in 2021. Harvala was convicted on March 30, 2023 following a trial in the 41st Circuit Court presided over by Judge Christopher Ninomiya.

The assault, which was captured on a “nannycam” by the victim’s mother, took place on February 11, 2021, at the victim’s home while her mother was in another room, according to Nessel. Once the assault was discovered, the victim’s mother confronted Harvala and demanded that he immediately leave her home, and then called the police.

The Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office asked the Attorney General’s office to review the case. The prosecutor’s office provided the Department of Attorney General with full access to their office’s resources, including their victim advocate, existing case files, and child screen so that the victim would not be required to look at the defendant in court.

“I’m appreciative of the collaboration between our department and Dickinson County Prosecutor Lisa Richards in securing the conviction of a habitual offender,” Nessel said. “The Dickinson County prosecutor’s office provided tremendous resource support to our investigators, and we were able to work as a team to pursue justice for a young girl. I am also grateful to the victim and her family.”

The victim’s parents voiced their gratitude to the Attorney General, thanking her for pursuing their daughter’s case.

Harvala’s sentencing is scheduled for May 15, 2023, at 9:30 am.