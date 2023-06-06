KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – A Kingsford man was sentenced to prison on Monday following a conviction for second degree Criminal Sexual Conduct in March earlier this year.

In a release on Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said that Justin Harvala, 34, was sentenced to 142 months to 35 years in prison for the assault of a seven-year-old girl. Harvala had previously been registered as a sex offender and is a habitual fourth offender.

The assault, which was captured on a “nannycam” by the victim’s mother, took place on February 11, 2021.

“I’m grateful to the court for granting the significant sentence we sought of this habitual offender, and to the victim’s family for continuing the pursuit of justice for their daughter,” said Nessel. “Our hope, with a sentence of this length, is that this child may grow up and live freely knowing the man who assaulted her is nowhere in her community, and that he is not in a position to victimize more children.”

According to Nessel, the Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office asked the Attorney General’s office to review the case. The prosecutor’s office provided the Department of Attorney General with full access to their office’s resources, such as their victim advocate, their existing case files, and their child screen so that the victim would not be required to look at the defendant in court.

Judge Christopher Ninomiya delivered the sentencing in the 41st Circuit Court on Monday, June 5.