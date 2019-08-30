Kingsford Public Safety stops residential fire

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) — On Friday, Augst 30, 2019 at approximately 7:16 a.m., Kingsford Public Safety responded to 108 Case Street for a report of smoke coming from the residence.

Officers arrived on scene and were able to determine that the smoke was coming from the outer east side wall of the residence, near the garage. Officers removed a piece of siding and applied water to the affected area. Officers vented the residence until the smoke cleared.

The residence sustained minor exterior damage.

Kingsford Public Safety was assisted by DTE and Beacon Ambulance. Officers cleared the scene at approximately 8:03 a.m.