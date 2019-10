HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) — The Salvation Army has hats, gloves, scarves, snow pants, blankets and other items for families in need.

Koats for Kids is Wednesday, October 23 and Thursday, October 24 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Families can come to get the donated items they need.

You must bring an ID and proof of household ages.