Kona Ridge gravel pit update

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP — An update now on the proposed Kona Ridge gravel pit project off County Road 510.

Last month, the Negaunee Township Planning Commission held a special meeting to appoint a working group in order to review the application for the pit.

Monday, the commission reviewed some of the new information that has come out of the working group with the public.

Nick Leach, Negaunee Township Manager said, “The planning commission took the public comments that were made at the June 11th meeting and put those into certain parameters in order to continue evaluating those concerns that were raised by the public and with our attorneys and the working group, we have identified three main factors to continue to pursue.”

Those three factors are Hydrogeological, personal property, and impacts on the assessed and appraised values.