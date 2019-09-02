Kraft Hockeyville ’19: Attendance questions

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) — Kraft Hockeyville USA is around the corner and many of us are wondering, how can we get tickets? Local 3’s Peter Curi spoke with John Carroll, the spokesman for the Calumet Colosseum, about how tickets will be given out.

“Well, the tickets for the game will be free. They’re going to be disbursed through a lottery system and we’re working on a plan with the NHL, Kraft, NBC, we’re working with them on finalizing that ticket plan and finalizing the lottery plan, and we’re hoping to have that finished in about two weeks,” said John Carroll, Spokesman, Calumet Colosseum.

With a regular capacity of 800, the Colosseum does not know how many tickets will be available for game day.

Carroll said, “We don’t know what kind of capacity were going to have and the reason for that is when NBC comes in with some of their cameras, they take up space. We’re also looking at NBC’s technicians, their cameramen, their support people. The NHL comes in with a lot of trainers and support staff, so until we have a final number from all of them on how many people they’re going to have in here, we don’t have a final number yet and that’s one of the things that until we have that final number, it’s kind of hard to get that lottery plan out there.”

With such a spectacle, the Calumet community will have a lot on their plate as they prepare for a weeks-worth of festivities.

“A lot of things are being planned,” said Carroll. “A lot of events are being planned and the game itself will be Thursday night, but we’re looking at events almost a week ahead of time, that will be happening every day. So we’re finalizing plans right now with the NHL and the players association and Kraft and NBC.”

The Colosseum will host a community game and celebration that week, which will allow the public an opportunity to experience what Hockeyville is all about before the Detroit Red Wings and the St. Louis Blues hit the ice on September 26th at 7 p.m.