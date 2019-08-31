Kraft Hockeyville ’19: Benefits of winning

CALUMET, Mich., (WJMN) — At the end of March, the NHL announced that the Calumet Colosseum won Kraft Hockeyville USA.

The Colosseum won $150,000 dollars for arena renovations, along with hosting a preseason game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues.

This award will benefit the Calumet, the Upper Peninsula, and the State of Michigan hockey community.

“Well short term, the community is going to get national coverage like the community has never seen before,” said John Carroll, Spokesmen, Calumet Colosseum.

“Long term winning an award like this, with the kind of improvements we’re making here in the building, in the future when teams come up here from downstate to play us, they’re going to enjoy the benefits of all of the work we have put into the building,” said Carroll. “The new ice plants, sound system, heaters, and everything that goes along with that. It’ll be an incredible facility.”

The prize money will not cover all the Colosseum’s expenses. So they need your help.

“We’re making a lot of improvements to the building and it’s more than a hundred and fifty thousand dollars ($150,000), it’s more than what we won from Kraft, and that’s why we’re doing the fundraising, that’s why we have the merchandise and that’s why we’re selling the raffle tickets and the prize is a fifteen-thousand dollar ($15,000) gift certificate for John Dear products and the winner can pick up whatever they want. But all the money that we raise from the merchandise, all the money we raise from the raffle tickets, all of that goes right back to the Colosseum,” said Carroll.

Progress is being made and in a few short weeks, the puck will be dropped on the Colosseum ice.

We will have continuous coverage leading up to puck drop, so stay tuned for updates.