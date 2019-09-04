Kraft Hockeyville ’19: First batch of tickets available

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) — The first batch of Kraft Hockeyville tickets are now available for registration.

According to the Calumet Hockey Association, the 2018-19 Calumet Junior hockey participants and figure skaters will be the first to get tickets for Hockeyville.

How many depends on the family’s situation.

Every registered, full-time participant from last year will receive one ticket. Every family will receive one ticket for a parent or guardian.

If a family has three or more children registered between hockey and figure skating, they will receive two tickets for parents or guardians.

The Tickets are NON transferrable.

To claim your ticket(s), email hello@calumetcolosseum.com the full name of the registered child/children and parent(s)/guardian(s) that will be attending.

Tickets have to be claimed by Saturday, September 7th at 4 p.m.

At that time, any unclaimed tickets will be placed into the public lottery.

