Kraft Hockeyville ’19: Ticket lottery now open

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) — The ticket raffle registration for Kraft Hockeyville USA is now open.

From 4 to 8 p.m. tomorrow and 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, you can stop by the Calumet Colosseum to enter the lottery.

All you have to do is, you must be present at the Colosseum to register.

Bring a photo ID and proof of residency. Only one entry per household will be accepted. Those drawn will receive two tickets.

All tickets are free.

Tickets are non-transferrable, meaning they can not be sold or given to anyone else.