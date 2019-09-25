Kraft Hockeyville opens rink for community skate

CALUMET, MICH (WJMN) — This week is all about celebrating Calumet and it’s history of hockey.

People had the chance today to go skating on the ice where the big game will take place.

Kraft’s Hockeyville Program gave the Calumet Colosseum the chance to upgrade its ice-making abilities along with a PA system and updated locker rooms.

” Calumet has a pretty deep hockey history, so having this Hockeyville being here this year, I think is huge, ” says John Cima, a Calumet resident.

While the renovations are made to get the rink NHL ready for Thursday night’s game, the Calumet hockey community gets to enjoy the upgrades for years to come.

