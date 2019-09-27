CALUMET, MICH (WJMN) — People have been waiting months for the Kraft Hockeyville game in Calumet.

The Detroit Red Wings won 4 to 1 over the St. Louis Blues.

But before the game, Local 3’s Peter Curi went to a Kraft Hockeyville viewing party in Calumet.

I am at the Calumet High School football field, where behind me as you can see there’s a viewing party going on.

Now everybody in Calumet couldn’t get tickets to the game, so all those people who couldn’t get tickets they came here.

There are a good 300 people here.

All the people I have spoken with say they wish they were at the Colosseum, but this is a great experience for the community to get involved in, so this is probably the best view of the game.

” Seeing the Calumet Colosseum, seeing our hometown here all on TV, on national TV that is really mind-blowing, ” says Brendon Baillod, a Calumet resident.

The Colosseum is a bit of a small place, but everyone is getting the best view of the NHL showing the game.

It’s been a great day full of festivities, from the red carpet to the pregame skates, to the community pep rally early today.

The doors opened at 5:30 p.m. with a line down the block it was beautiful to see.

” Calumet is a city that has been a part of the copper industry for so long back through the 1900s through the 1920s even up through the 1960s, and when that disappeared the town dropped. This has brought a spirit back, this has brought new things into this area. The spirit is awesome here, ” says Bob Vogt, a Calumet resident.