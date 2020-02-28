LA Kings’ Matt Roy speaks on Michigan Tech and NMU rivalry

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) — Many college hockey players hope to make the jump to the NHL and Former Michigan Tech Husky Matt Roy has done so.

After his final year with the Huskies, Roy finished the 2017 season with the Ontario Reign, the Los Angeles Kings AHL team, but after a little over 100 games in the AHL, Roy is now apart of the second defensive pairing for the LA Kings and he credits much of his success to his time at Michigan Tech.

“A lot of different things. I mean from, the coaches there helping me to the strength coaches, the trainers, Tyler Shelack, whose still there. He helped me out a lot with just getting stronger throughout the years. My teammates, I had the same D-partner the whole time, Shane Hanna, I thought we played really good together, we had really good chemistry and when you play with a guy for that long it just makes the game a lot easier,” said Matt Roy, Defenseman, Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings have struggled this year, at the moment, they are the second-worst team in the NHL, but Roy said he has grown a lot during these past two seasons.

“Personally, the season is going well. It’s been kind of a weird start, but ever since that start, I’ve definitely grown as a player and I’m happy with the I’ve done personally. Team-wise, we wish we were getting some more wins, but it’s kind of a weird year right now with the rebuild and the trade deadline just happening.”

Roy is on a team with multiple Stanley Cup Champions, like Drew Doughty, a Norris Trophy Winning Defensemen, and now Vegas Golden Knight, Alec Martinez.

“It’s really cool. Every guy has a unique style of play, so different guys have different things to teach and offer, so Drew is more of an upbeat, have fun type of guy, while Marty and Martinez and I have more of a similar style of play, so I feel like I’ve learned a lot from Marty while he was here and him being a Michigan guy, we also had that connection to so, he kind of took me under his wing a lot and it was sad to see him go.”

With 54 points in 3 seasons with the Huskies, Roy always looked forward to the home and home rivalry series between Michigan Tech and the Northern Michigan University Wildcats.

“It was always very intense, no matter where the teams were in the standings,” said Roy.

“Whenever we played Northern, we knew that we were going to get their best game and that was usually a fast-paced, really physical type of game, so that part of it was fun and the other part of it, with all the fans and the student sections, it’s just a fun weekend and you throw in seniors night for both teams usually, you know that the seniors want to win and you want to win for the seniors and you know their thinking the same thing. It’s kind of an emotional time, but it’s fun to be apart of for sure.”

After all of this time, Roy still dislikes the Wildcats.

“I obviously loved my time at Michigan Tech and I obviously hate Northern Michigan, so I hope that the huskies can prevail.”