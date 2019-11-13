Ladies Night Out coming to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The 23rd Annual Ladies Night out will begin tomorrow where women from Marquette will hit the downtown streets.

More than 84 different businesses are participating.

Each business offers different deals for Ladies Night, some offer discounts, some specials, raffles, and even prizes.

Held each year the day before deer rifle season, many women have made Ladies Night Out a tradition of their own.

Tara Laase-McKinney, with the Marquette Downtown Development Authority, says, ” People definitely really look forward to it. It’s a great opportunity for ladies to go out with their friends, have a great night, and spend a little time on themselves before the rush of the holiday season.

Ladies Night Out begins at 4 and ends at 8 p.m.

For more information about Ladies Night Out and how you can get involved, click here.