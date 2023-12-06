MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Samantha LaJeunesse pled not guilty in court today at her arraignment on charges related to the theft and embezzlement of thousands of dollars, according to court documents.

She faces three charges, including embezzlement of $20,000 or more, using a computer to commit a crime, and financial transaction device/credit card illegal sale or use.

LaJeunesse was named Executive Director of the Greater Ishpeming and Negaunee Chamber of Commerce earlier this year in June.

Last week the GINCC announced its office will be temporarily closed after a financial breach and an investigation of an employee by the Ishpeming Police Department.

LaJeunesse is scheduled for a probable cause conference next week.