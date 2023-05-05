MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — It typically takes five hours to drive from Muskegon to Milwaukee. On Friday, drivers were able to start taking a shortcut across Lake Michigan as the Lake Express ferry launched for its 20th season.

Among the passengers who hopped aboard were Andy Cameron and his 3-year-old son Iain.

“We’ve never used the ferry before. I’m excited because I used to live in Chicago and I’ve never been across the lake like I’ve been on it,” Cameron said.

It was Iain’s first time on a boat and he was on the lookout for fish.

“I think fish will jump up,” he said.

He told his dad if he catches one, he would make sure to release it back into the water.

The Lake Express car ferry in Muskegon. (May 5, 2023) The Lake Express car ferry in Muskegon. (May 5, 2023) The Lake Express car ferry in Muskegon. (May 5, 2023)

While the Camerons were waiting to get on the boat, Peggy Steffen was waiting for her daughter to get off it.

“I’m really excited to see her and that’s one of the reasons why I got here early today was just to be able to watch her get off of the ferry and greet her,” Steffen said.

This was the first time her daughter used the ferry. She hoped next time, her grandkids could come too.

Steffen added that the ferry was a great form of transportation for her family because it was around the same price as driving.

“My daughter was saying it’s about the same price as the gas for just her, the round trip. So it’s kind of a no-brainer,” she said.

The ferry can hold 248 people and 46 cars. In the spring, the ferry crosses Lake Michigan four times per day. In the summer, it increases to six times daily.