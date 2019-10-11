Lake levels near record high throughout the Great Lakes

MARQUETTE, MICH. (WJMN) — Friday’s rain added a little extra to already near-record water levels on the Great Lakes.

We talked with the National Weather Service in Negaunee this week. They tell us Lake Superior is only one inch below the all-time record high which occurred in October of 1985.

However, as we head into the remainder of the fall season and the winter lake levels will naturally begin to decline.

“While lake levels will slowly begin to fall through the winter season, we still set up for a quick rebound for next spring as the snowmelt occurs, and we will probably be back on this situation next spring in summer talking about record-high lake levels on Lake superior and then also on Lake Michigan as well, ” says Matt Zika with the National Weather Service.

Along with high water levels, another area of concern the NWS monitors is erosion.

When storms tend to surge in November, they say the three areas prone to problems are the western edge of the Keweenaw Peninsula, Ontonagon near the Porcupine Mountains and the Lakeshore from Marquette towards Munising.