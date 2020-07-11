Lake Michigan down an inch, should keep dropping

DETROIT (WOOD) — Lake Michigan went down an inch over the past week and is expected to keep falling as we head into August.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ weekly report released Friday shows the lake remains 2 inches above the high water record for July set in 1986.

If the lake breaks the monthlong average for July, it will be the seventh straight month a record has fallen.

That streak may be nearing an end. The Army Corps forecasts the lake will drop an inch over the next month and fall below record levels by September. The lake usually is at its highest in July before falling during the fall and winter months.

Lake Michigan is now back at the same level it was June 10. It is up 3 inches from one year ago and remains 33 inches above the average for July.

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, which are treated as one lake by the Army Corps, is the only Great Lake currently in record territory.