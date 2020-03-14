Lake Michigan trending toward setting another record

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) – Lake Michigan is on track to break the all-time high water mark for March.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ weekly report released Friday showed Lake Michigan is 4 inches above the March record set in 1986. Monthly records are set by taking the average water level for the entire month.

Lake Michigan broke high water records in both January and February.

The encouraging news for lakeshore homeowners is that water levels have fallen 1 inch over the past month. However, it remains 15 inches above levels one year ago and the Army Corps forecast calls for the lake to rise 2 inches in the next month.

All of the Great Lakes remain near or above monthly records. Lake Erie is 2 inches above the March record. Lake Superior is 2 inches below the March record. Lake Ontario is 8 inches below the March record. Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are treated as one lake by the Army Corps.

