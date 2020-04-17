Lake Michigan up another inch

News

by: Luke Stier

Posted: / Updated:

Drone images from Lake Michigan near Rosy Mound Natural Area, south of Grand Haven, in the spring of 2020. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

DETROIT (WOOD) — Lake Michigan is up another inch in the past week as it pushes toward another monthly record.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ weekly report released Friday shows Lake Michigan is now 4 inches above the April record set in 1986.

The report forecasts the lake will rise another 4 inches by May 17, meaning it will almost certainly break the April record. Records are set by taking the monthly average level at the end of the month.

Lake Michigan already broke high water records in each of the first three months of the year.

Lake Michigan has risen 4 inches since March 17 and 14 inches since April 2019.

The Great Lakes remain near monthly records:

  • Lake Erie is 4 inches above the April record (1985).
  • Lake Superior is 2 inches below the April record (1986).
  • Lake Ontario is 12 inches below the April record (1973).

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are treated as one lake by the Army Corps.

Inside woodtv.com:

Rising Waters

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus by County

More Viewer

Sights and Sounds

Spring time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring time"

April Storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "April Storm"

April 10 Sunrise

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 10 Sunrise"

April 8, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 8, 2020"

April 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 7"

April 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 6"