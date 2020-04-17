Lake Michigan up another inch

Drone images from Lake Michigan near Rosy Mound Natural Area, south of Grand Haven, in the spring of 2020. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

DETROIT (WOOD) — Lake Michigan is up another inch in the past week as it pushes toward another monthly record.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ weekly report released Friday shows Lake Michigan is now 4 inches above the April record set in 1986.

The report forecasts the lake will rise another 4 inches by May 17, meaning it will almost certainly break the April record. Records are set by taking the monthly average level at the end of the month.

Lake Michigan already broke high water records in each of the first three months of the year.

Lake Michigan has risen 4 inches since March 17 and 14 inches since April 2019.

The Great Lakes remain near monthly records:

Lake Erie is 4 inches above the April record (1985).

Lake Superior is 2 inches below the April record (1986).

Lake Ontario is 12 inches below the April record (1973).

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are treated as one lake by the Army Corps.

