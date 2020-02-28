Closings
Lake Michigan will break February record

News

by: Luke Stier

Posted: / Updated:

The Big Red Lighthouse can be seen across the Holland channel, filled with ice, on Feb. 16, 2020.

DETROIT (WOOD) — Lake Michigan will break the all-time high water mark for the month of February.

The record won’t be official until next week, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ weekly report released Friday showed the lake remains 4 inches above the February record.

Lake Michigan has been 4 to 6 inches above the record all month. Monthly records are set by taking the average water level for the entire month.

The good news for lakeshore homeowners is the lake has actually dropped 2 inches over the past month. However, it remains 15 inches higher than a year ago and is forecast to rise 2 inches by the end of March.

All of the Great Lakes remain near or above monthly records. Lake Erie is 5 inches above the February record. Lake Ontario is 4 inches above the February record. Lake Superior even with the February record. Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are treated as one lake by the Army Corps.

