Lake Superior clean-up effort successful

MARQUETTE–The first-ever Marquette Lower Harbor Clean-Up this weekend was deemed a success.

Between local organizations, emergency crews, scuba divers and the general public, about 100 people gathered to pick up trash at the bottom of Lake Superior. Crews picked up a variety of items, mostly tires.

“There was over 100 tires. We had 16 divers working on the things,” said coordinator, Don Fassbender. “We had everything brought up from water heaters to just general garbage. Another bike was found in fact.”

While pulling out items, they were also to take out some invasive species with it. Diver Don says he plans on doing more events like this in the future.