MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)– There is a need for volunteers in hospice care and Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice is holding a volunteer training for people interested.

It’s on Thursday, October 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 914 W. Baraga Ave. in Marquette.

Dan Mazzuchi and Chris Sudinsky who are volunteers spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about volunteering in hospice care.

People interested in volunteering can call Susie at (906) 225-7760 or email her at sduquette@lakesuperiorhospice.org.