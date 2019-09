MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — As of Thursday morning, Lakeshore Blvd., is closed.

From Hawley St. to East Fair St., Lakeshore Blvd. remains closed due to high wave activity causing flooding.

Waves can be seen crashing into rocks on the shore and covering Lakeshore Blvd.

Marquette residents are used to this kind of occurrence, but it can be an inconvenience for drivers.

An announcement will be released when the closure is lifted.