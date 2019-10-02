Lakeshore Boulevard closed again because of high waves

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – For the second time in three weeks, the section of Lakeshore Boulevard, between Hawley and Wright Street, is closed because of high waves.

Barricades on either end of Lakeshore are keeping cars out while people stop to take pictures and video. The waves on Wednesday were rolling in steadily and crashing up and over the rocks along the shoreline.

Near the intersection of Wright Street, rocks, debris, and standing water littered the roadway. September 12, was the last time the same section of road had to be closed.

Phase 1 of the Lakeshore Boulevard Relocation Project will begin in 2020 The Marquette commissioners voted on the issue in May of 2019. The project would relocate the road further inland so it’s not impacted by wave action.

The estimated cost of the project is $11 million. The City of Marquette has already been approved for a matching grant to cover some of the expense.

