MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The rebuilding project of US-41/M-28 from the Front Street roundabout to Furnace Street in Marquette will cause a partial closure of Lakeshore Boulevard this week. Lakeshore Boulevard will be closed at the US-41/M-28 intersection beginning in the morning of Wednesday, July 6 through the evening of Thursday, July 7.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the closure is being done to allow for work on storm sewers in the area. The scheduled closure is tentative and may be adjusted.

The intersection will be closed, but MDOT says businesses and residences on S. Lakeshore Boulevard will be accessible by following a signed detour on Front Street and Baraga Avenue.

The work is part of MDOT’s $3.7 million project to rebuild 0.6 miles of US-41. The full project includes asphalt rebuilding, cold milling and asphalt resurfacing of the roundabout, watermain work, storm sewer and drainage repairs and improvements, traffic signal work, signs, and pavement markings.

Work on the project began on May 16 and is expected to be completed on October 16 later this year.