Lakestate Industries offers many items made through job training to enhance lives

MARQUETTE/ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Lakestate Industries is a private, non-profit agency that serves people in the U.P. with intellectual disabilities to enhance their lives and the lives of their families.

Lakestate Industries has many options to help those people get and stay in the workforce. It begins with job training and through that they help create items like Yooper Firestarters, wooden games, wine boxes, etc.

Andrea Wash, Director of Charitable Giving spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about Lakestate Industries.

Right now, Lakestate Industries is most in need of wax for their Yooper Firestarters.

For more information on Lakestate Industries, click here.

