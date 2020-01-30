Lakeview Arena gets upgraded

News
Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — In 2016, Lakeview area won one hundred and fifty thousand dollars for repairs after winning the Kraft Hockeyville USA competition.

Now, the money is finally being used.

The $150,000 award for upgrades to Lakeview Arena was the grand prize for being named Kraft Hockeyville USA, along

with the chance to host a televised National Hockey League preseason game at the arena between the Buffalo Sabres and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Yet, after about four years, some community members have been upset because they believe the money hasn’t been used. But, Lakeview Arena says changes have been happening.

Andrew Maciver, the Assistant Director of Community Services at Lakeview Arena says, “One of the first things we did was we repainted the whole arena, definitely did a major facelift for everything, help clean things up. We renovated some of the bathrooms put some fixtures in, repairing the hot water loop in the showers, we did some controlled methods to make sure we’re not wasting any water.”

They also repaired both of their Zambonis and completed upgrading their cooling plant, which makes ice for the arena.

Maciver says Hockey helps keep the economy strong.

” A lot of people don’t really recognize how much that hockey brings to this community in economic development. The amount of money that is pouring in just from these teams traveling here, usually they have to stay here, they eat here, buy fuel. So it’s a little bit more in-depth than a lot of other sports, ” continues Maciver.

Maciver tells me that most of the money has been used.

They’re in the process of scheduling the other projects.

