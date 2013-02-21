Landing a job in the digital age

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In our digital world, is the paper resume still relevant? Some companies are using a more web-friendly approach when looking for potential employees.

Monica Driessen isn’t a conventional college student. After years in workforce, she’s back in the classroom to pursue her dream job.

“I’ve always wanted to be a nurse but my life just brought me in different directions,” she explained. “Then I had the opportunity to return to school.”

Next month, Monica will graduate from Rasmussen College with her nursing degree. Then she’ll enter a job market that’s a little different than she’s used to.

“When I first started looking for jobs it was pounding the pavement, you made copies of your resume and you sat down and filled out an application while sitting at your future employer,” said Monica.

Now times have changed. Many employers only accept resumes submitted online. Some are even taking to Twitter and Facebook to find new workers.

“We’ll search different profiles but we’ll also put postings out on different groups to attract people to come and speak to us,” explained Becky Inniger, Recruiting Coordinator at West Corporation in Appleton.

The business sales company is taking part in Rasmussen’s career expo. Inniger said, while she’s still accepting paper resumes, she tells interested applicants to look her up on online.

“I’ll be collecting people’s contact information and asking them to connect with me on LinkedIn or on Facebook so we can stay connected on today’s opportunities as well as tomorrow’s,” she said.

Rasmussen’s Career Services Center is helping students keep up with the job searching trends. They host seminars teaching the ins-and-outs of the professional networking site, LinkedIn.

“On the LinkedIn profile, you’re also going to join different groups as well so if you’re in a certain field, you’ll want to join a group that’s specific to what you’re going to be studying or moving your career direction,” said Career Services Advisor Sheena Frydrych.

It’s a whole new world for Monica Driessen. But she’s excited for an opportunity to do what she loves.

“I definitely will be expanding my horizons and looking for different career options,” she added.