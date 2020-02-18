L’Anse Boys Basketball game canceled after tragedy involving three students

L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – L’Anse Area School Superintendent Susan Tollefson has announced the boys basketball game scheduled in Calumet for tonight, Tuesday, February 18 will be rescheduled to a different date.

Due to a tragedy on Monday involving three students, the school decided to reschedule the game. Two boys were found dead in a vehicle and a girl was found unconscious. She is being treated at a hospital in Green Bay, WI. For more information, click here.

Tollefson says the girls basketball game scheduled at home against Wakefield is being held tonight.