Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

L’Anse Boys Basketball game canceled after tragedy involving three students

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – L’Anse Area School Superintendent Susan Tollefson has announced the boys basketball game scheduled in Calumet for tonight, Tuesday, February 18 will be rescheduled to a different date.

Due to a tragedy on Monday involving three students, the school decided to reschedule the game. Two boys were found dead in a vehicle and a girl was found unconscious. She is being treated at a hospital in Green Bay, WI. For more information, click here.

Tollefson says the girls basketball game scheduled at home against Wakefield is being held tonight. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Get Rec'd Day at NMU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get Rec'd Day at NMU"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/18/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/18/2020"

Girls HS Basketball: Patriots, Eskymos nab wins Monday night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Patriots, Eskymos nab wins Monday night"

Liver Detox

Thumbnail for the video titled "Liver Detox"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/17/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/17/2020"

Precious Metals 2-17-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 2-17-2020"