L’Anse Village Manager Selected for Michigan Municipal League Board

ANN ARBOR, Michigan – L’Anse Village Manager Robert A. La Fave has been selected to serve on the Board of Trustees for the Michigan Municipal League – a statewide organization representing the state’s cities and villages.

La Fave was appointed by the 18-member board in June to fill former Sault Ste. Marie City Manager Oliver Turner’s vacancy. Turner recently moved out of state for a new position in Ohio.

“I’ve attended many League events and trainings over the years and have long held them in high regard,” La Fave said. “It is truly an honor to be selected to the board and I will do my best to represent my community and all Upper Peninsula communities.”

La Fave is the chief administrative officer of the Village of L’Anse, located at the head of the Keweenaw Bay on Lake Superior. As village manager he is responsible for government operations within the municipal unit, including all aspects of Village services and utilities; including police, fire, street and public works, parks and recreation, zoning/planning, code enforcement, economic development, the Downtown Development Authority, water, sewer, and electricity.

In his 11 years of service to the community, La Fave has worked with multiple community stakeholders, including the village council, DDA, local chamber, economic development organizations, the planning commission, and citizens groups. The aim of this vast community involvement is to engage in placemaking and downtown revitalization efforts to improve the quality of life of local residents and to help make the community more attractive to visitors and business alike.

La Fave has also served on the Michigan Municipal Executives board, and MSU Extension Statewide Board. He is currently on the Baraga County EDC, and other various community boards.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University’s James Madison College and a Master of Public Administration from Grand Valley State University. He also has a Citizen Planner Certification from MSU Extension and is currently a PhD student in Michigan Technological University’s Environmental and Energy Policy Program.

The Michigan Municipal League is a nonprofit organization that serves more than 520 Michigan cities, villages, and urban townships.