UPDATE: Lansing police confirm the child has been found alive at a nearby house.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police said they need help finding a 5-year-old biracial boy. His name is Camden David-James Johnson and is described as having dark brown ear-length hair.
Police say the child was spotted on the 3100 block of Creston Avenue around 2:56 a.m. on a Ring camera. The video, however, froze and did not show the direction the child went. He was seen wearing long-sleeved pajamas. Police tell 6 News it appears to be a camouflage pattern on top and grey pants.
Police also said the boy “really likes Halloween decorations, so if you have a holiday display or a ring camera, please check and watch carefully.”
He is 2 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. Police said Camden is autistic and may become non-verbal when approached. He went missing from the 3100 block of Turner St.
If you see him or know anything about his location, police ask that you call the Lansing police department at (517) 483-4600 and choose option 5 or dial 911.