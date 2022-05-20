GAYLORD, Mich. (WLNS/WJMN) – A ‘large and extremely dangerous tornado’ touched down in the area of Gaylord, Michigan on Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed.

The tornado was spotted near M-32 and Murner Rd, just west of downtown Gaylord.

Courtesy Michigan State Police

Courtesy Michigan State Police

Courtesy Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police are providing updates via Twitter.

At 3:46 NWS Gaylord issued a rare ‘Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Warning.’

NWS Gaylord also confirmed that heavy damage is being reported alongside egg-sized hail, which is roughly two-inches.

Radar showed the system tracked at about 55mph over Gaylord, entering at the west and ending over the north side of the city within five minutes.

Courtesy Sonja Caddell

Courtesy Sonja Caddell

Courtesy Sonja Caddell

A damage survey team will likely be sent out this afternoon.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported debris on Interstate 75 which caused the temporary closure of Main Street Exit 282.

Courtesy Michigan Department of Transportation

Great Lakes Energy reported more than 1,400 outages. Customers can call 888-485-2537