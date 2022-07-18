GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you wanting to vote in the statewide primary election on Aug. 2? Monday is the last day to register online.

Whether you’re planning on voting in-person or absentee, you can register online through Monday. If you miss the deadline, you can register in person at your city or township clerk’s office through Election Day at 8 p.m.

To be eligible to vote, you must be a Michigan resident when you register and be a resident of your city or township for at least 30 days when you cast your vote. In addition, you must be a United States citizen, at least 18 years old on Election Day and are not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison.

If you’re voting absentee, you need to request your absentee ballot by mail by Monday to avoid delays. You can also request it online by 5 p.m. on July 29.

To double-check if you’re registered to vote, click here.