Last minute gift ideas to give experiences

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The parking lots are packed two days before Christmas. Shoppers are busy trying to check off their last minute items or maybe are just getting started. Some people are hard to shop for, and the answer might be something you don’t have to wrap. The Upper Peninsula is full of activity, no matter what time of year, so we put together a few ideas to bring others some cheer.

The first idea costs no money, and you can tell your family to take a hike. We mean that you should go for a hike with your family. Here is a list of some of the most scenic hikes in the state.

For those last-minute folks who haven’t decorated yet, bring the family out to the Hiawatha National Forest. When you stop by any of their District Office buildings, you can buy a “tree tag” for just $5 and cut down your own tree. Call 906-474-6442 for more information.

If you are looking for an indoor activity for the whole family, consider a museum. You could also escape the house to then escape another room at Escape Marquette. Maybe you’re feeling artistic, and want something calming. Hot Plate Pottery provides a quite place to spend a few hours, and you get something to take home in about a week.

Craving something a little more active? Every Sunday at Lakeview Arena in Marquette, you can drop in for some curling. That’s the sport with the heavy stone and the push brooms. From 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. every Sunday it will cost you just $5 to try something new.

Maybe you’ve had a little too much time around the family and could use some quality, “you” time. Fresh Coast Yoga in Houghton offers classes on Sunday’s from 5:30-6:45 p.m. It’s $12. Those classes are their “Restorative Yoga” sessions aimed at supporting relaxation. They do say to bring layers.

What if you’re more of a spectator than a participator. There are experience you can take your family to like ice racing in Escanaba.

For those who really love the snow, the Copper Country could be calling your name. It will cost you some money, but by visiting Mount Bohemia, you could ski at one of the best resorts in North America.

Just about any direction you pick, there’s something to experience in the U.P. So you could always save some time in line at the store, make a card with a commitment of time and make memories that last a long time.