Late October gas price update

DEARBORN, Mich., — The average price in Michigan for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.80, which is two cents more than last week, 20 cents less compared to last month, and 27 cents more than a year ago. Gas prices are being pushed lower due to seasonal demand, winter-blend fuel, and falling crude prices. As motorists settle into the fall driving season, which will likely decrease demand for cheaper-to-produce winter blend gasoline, pump prices will likely continue to decline into next week.

Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price also declined during the past week. Sunday’s average of $2.80 per gallon was two cents less than last week’s average. However, prices at the pump remain 25 cents more than this time last year.

“Michigan motorists saw a lot of volatility at the pump this week,” said Josh Carrasco , spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices are starting to trend lower, aided by oil prices and gasoline supplies. Current market fundaments show that drivers should see the price at the pump continue to decline in the short term. “

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, WTI decreased 26 cents to settle at $67.59. Crude prices have mostly fallen this week, following release of EIA’s weekly petroleum report that showed crude inventories increased for the fifth consecutive week. Domestic crude inventories gained 6.3 million bbl to total 422.8 million bbl – a level not seen since the beginning of the driving season in June, according to EIA’s latest data. Continued growth in domestic crude bbl held in storage will likely cause prices to decline temporarily. However, with pending U.S.-imposed sanctions on Iran’s crude exports set to go into effect on November 4, lower crude prices may be short-lived as global supply tightens – amid robust global crude demand – later this fall.

On average, Michigan motorists are spending $42 for a full tank of gasoline – $3 more than this time last year.

The most expensive Michigan gas price averages are in Marquette ($2.90), Ann Arbor ($2.86), and Traverse City ($2.81)

The least expensive Michigan gas price averages are in Traverse City ($2.74), Benton Harbor ($2.77), and Lansing-East Lansing ($2.78)

Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

Motorists can find the lowest gas prices on their smartphone or tablet with the free AAA Mobile app . The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance.

GasPrices.AAA.com – Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages

AAA Mobile app – Free app that compares gas prices near you

Gas Cost Calculator – Determine how much gasoline will cost on your next road trip

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2018 High Highest Price on Record National $2.854 $2.859 $2.896 $2.852 $2.459 $2.97 (5/26/2018) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Michigan $2.802 $2.812 $2.776 $3.008 $2.526 $3.133 (5/25/2018) $4.259 (5/4/2011) Detroit $2.800 $2.807 $2.819 $2.980 $2.547 $3.111 (5/25/2018) $4.235 (5/4/2011) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

Every day up to 130,000 stations in the nation and more than 4,200 stations in Michigan are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com.