LAURIUM, Mich. (WJMN) – Laurium Village has announced it will be adding handicap-accessible equipment at a local park. A newly purchased swing and picnic table will soon be installed at George Gipp Recreational Area.

The equipment was purchased through a grant from the Portage Health Foundation to help support physical activity and the foundation’s long-term sustainability goals of healthy living.

“The Village is very focused on the future,” said John Sullivan, Village President. “By addressing the needs within our community, we hope to make a difference in the lives of our residents, community partners, and surrounding community members.”

The installation will include a cement walkway and platform for easy access. They were made possible by The Knights of Columbus Council 1245 with a donation from their annual Tootsie Roll Drive.

“We are so thankful for the partnership with the Portage Health Foundation, and for their collaboration in making this happen,” said Amy Schneiderhan, Village Trustee. “We are always looking for opportunities to upgrade the playground equipment at the park and this was one way to make that happen.”

You can learn more about Laurium here.