Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Law enforcement and firefighters hit the ice Wednesday for 37th Annual Pigs-N-Heat Charity Hockey Game

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – For 37 years, the Pigs-N-Heat Charity Hockey Game features area firefighters and police officers battling it out on the ice to support local families who have lost their homes to fire.

This year, the match-up will be held on Wednesday, March 11. It starts at 6:45 p.m. at Lakeview Arena and costs $1.00 per person.

Brian Olson coordinator of the event, spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on what the charity game is all about.

Since its inception in 1984, the Pigs-N-Heat Charity Hockey Game has raised over $440,000 and $380,000 has been distributed to fire victims throughout Marquette County.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Pigs-N-Heat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pigs-N-Heat"

Huskies take control of series; push Wildcats to the brink

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huskies take control of series; push Wildcats to the brink"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/8/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/8/2020"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/7/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/7/2020"

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Maquette, Escanaba crowned district champions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Maquette, Escanaba crowned district champions"

Thomas Theatre Group & Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center partner to prevent veteran suicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Theatre Group & Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center partner to prevent veteran suicide"