Law enforcement and firefighters hit the ice Wednesday for 37th Annual Pigs-N-Heat Charity Hockey Game

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – For 37 years, the Pigs-N-Heat Charity Hockey Game features area firefighters and police officers battling it out on the ice to support local families who have lost their homes to fire.

This year, the match-up will be held on Wednesday, March 11. It starts at 6:45 p.m. at Lakeview Arena and costs $1.00 per person.

Brian Olson coordinator of the event, spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on what the charity game is all about.

Since its inception in 1984, the Pigs-N-Heat Charity Hockey Game has raised over $440,000 and $380,000 has been distributed to fire victims throughout Marquette County.

