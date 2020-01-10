MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Today is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It’s a day meant to support and thank the men and women in police work who protect our communities everyday.

Local law enforcement told us that they are proud and honored to serve these places we live and work.

“The job we do isn’t always the easiest thing and we offend a lot of people,” said Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt. “You see people at their lowest. But, you know I’ve been doing this for 40 years in Marquette County and the officers in Marquette County, we’re very fortunate because the people of Marquette County are very supportive of law enforcement.”

Another law enforcement agency also tells us that it’s a day to remember officers that have fallen in the line of duty.

“Marquette City Police would also like to offer our thoughts and prayers to the 134 police officers that were killed in the line of duty in 2019,” said Capt. Mike Laurila, Marquette City Police. “One way you can show your support and appreciation to a police officer is just simply going up to that officer and saying thank you.”

Both departments say that whether it’s a wave, someone calling in with a tip or just stopping by to chat, they receive a lot of support from the community.