Law enforcement encourages safe driving this Labor Day

MICHIGAN — During the 2019 Labor Day holiday weekend, police departments, sheriff’s offices, and the Michigan State Police are encouraging motorists to celebrate the end of summer safely and make smart driving decisions. Law enforcement will continue to show zero tolerance for drunk and drugged driving during the three-week enforcement period August 14-September 2.

Increased messaging about the dangers of driving impaired, coupled with increased enforcement on the roads, aim to drastically reduce serious injuries and deaths caused by impaired driving.

“Labor Day should be a time for friends and family to enjoy the last days of summer,” said Michael Prince, Office of Highway Safety Planning director. “As always, officers will make zero exceptions for impaired driving. There are no excuses. Driving a vehicle while impaired is dangerous.”

Throughout the end of the summer Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement period, officers will be on the lookout for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol. In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired. Michigan has what is commonly referred to as a zero-tolerance drugged driving law.

In Michigan, the percentage of alcohol-related fatalities was approximately 11 times higher than fatalities in all crashes and the serious injury level was about six times higher. During last year’s Labor Day holiday, there were 12 fatal crashes, with six crashes involving alcohol.

On average, a DUI can set you back $10,000 in attorney fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, car towing and repairs, etc.

A new impaired driving ad is airing in August. It focuses on the role of first responders and what they see when responding to a crash with an impaired driver. A link can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V64xF3viMWE.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is supported with federal traffic safety funds provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and coordinated by the OHSP.