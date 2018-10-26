Law enforcement officials and prosecuting attorneys meet to discuss Proposal 1

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE CO. – This November, Michiganders will have the choice to vote on whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana.

Law enforcement officials and prosecuting attorneys met throughout the state today to discuss the impact marijuana would have should the proposal pass. Most, if not all, were against it.

“We’ve seen marijuana marketed to kids in other states, I put examples on the screen today of how they’re being marketed- we have no limitations on that,” said Matt Wiese, Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney. “I think it’s time for us to not just necessarily assume that this is ok and that the state is going to make a lot of money, it’s been proven in Colorado that did not work.”

One of the big arguments discussed today was the manner in which the proposal is written, with some saying the proposal is too vague.

“Ten ounces is what’s being proposed in Michigan,” said Wiese. “Ten ounces is an extreme amount of marijuana. Oregon has 8 1/2 ounces, every other state has one ounce. Ten ounces, it’s been estimated, can be as much as 500 joints. Do we really need to have that much marijuana for each individual to have? It’s just, I think, reckless and I think it’s dangerous that we’re willing to open up our communities this wide to this substance.”

On the other side, those in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana say legalization would, “create thousands of jobs in the state and save Michigan taxpayers millions of dollars.” That’s according to a group called MI Legalize. According to the group, over 60% of Michigan supports legalization.

Proposal 1 will be on the ballot come Election Day on November 6. You can find more information regarding the proposal right here.