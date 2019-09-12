Law Enforcement Torch Run in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — The law enforcement torch run for Michigan Special Olympics was held tonight in Escanaba.

According to the Radio Results Network, police and fire officers joined local Special Olympians and members of the Escanaba High School cross country teams in the walk and run tonight.

It started in the parking lot of Elmer’s County Market and then went through downtown Escanaba and on to Ludington Park.

This was one of more than a half dozen community walks held in the Upper Peninsula this week. The last one will be held Thursday night in Manistique.

The money raised helps athletes from around the U.P. pay their expenses to compete in events downstate.