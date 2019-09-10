Law Enforcement Torch Runs held this week to support Special Olympics

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)– The Law Enforcement Torch Run has been held at in various U.P. cities this week.

It started On Saturday in Sault Ste. Marie followed by events in Wakefield, Munising, Iron Mountain and tonight in Marquette.

Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme spoke with Carla White, Law Enforcement Torch Run Executive Council Member before the run.

There are two more runs this week. One on Wednesday, September 11 at 6:30 at Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba and on Thursday, September 12 at 4:30 at Hammond Mini Storage parking lot in Manistique.