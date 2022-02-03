GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Insulin is a life-saving drug — hundreds of thousands of people in Michigan depend on it to survive.

But costs have skyrocketed nationwide, with the average price tripling over the last decade. That’s forcing some with diabetes to ration their insulin.

Making it affordable is a top priority for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. She singled it out during her State of the State Address last week.

“The average cost of a single vial is almost 100 bucks,” Whitmer said. “Most people who use it need two or three vials a month, which is up to $3,600 a year.”

In Michigan, 865,000 people have diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association.

The governor added that drug companies have been “jacking up insulin prices” for years now.

“The average price tripled from 2009 to 2019,” Whitmer said. “They reap billions on life-saving medicine because without serious competition, they name their own price. That is unconscionable.”

There could be help on the way from the State Capitol. House Bill 4346 would cap the copay at $50 for a 30-day supply of insulin.

The measure passed the House nearly a year ago, but it’s been stalled in the Senate Health Policy and Human Services Committee ever since.

That group’s chair, Republican Sen. Curt VanderWall from Ludington, told News 8 he expects legislation to pass by the end of April.

“This is a strong bill,” VanderWall said. “It’s needed here in the state. We know folks are suffering through the need for insulin, and we need to reduce that cost. I think this is a big win for all people that are involved with it and all people that need this medication.”

Rep. Sara Cambensy of Marquette, who has had Type 1 Diabetes for more than three decades, introduced the bill last February. The legislation is limited in scope, as it would only affect state health care plans.

“It is a smaller percentage,” Cambensy said. “We’ll probably be able to impact about 15% of the diabetics in Michigan.”

But she’s hopeful it will lead to more extensive reform.

“If we can get enough momentum, if we can pass this and show our federal counterparts in the Senate and the House that you need to pass at the federal level, that’s when we can get caps on insulin for all diabetics,” Cambensy said. “No matter your age, no matter what your income level is, it’s just across the board.”

VanderWall wants to make changes to the legislation. He’s looking to put limits on insulin manufacturers — preventing them from raising prices and putting a burden on insurance companies – which could increase health care costs for consumers.

VanderWall said those discussions are already underway, and he expects a hearing in the first week of April. It could reach the governor’s desk by the end of that month.

“We need to get it done,” VanderWall said. “We just need to figure out how to make sure we can do it so it doesn’t throw burdens on other folks.”