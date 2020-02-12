Lawmakers rip charges against U.P. student who posted gun photo

News
Posted: / Updated:
michigan map

(AP) — State lawmakers and a gun-rights group are calling for changes to Michigan’s terrorism law months after a Lake Superior State University student was charged for posting a photo of a rifle on social media and saying it would make “snowflakes melt.”

Twenty-year-old Lucas Gerhard faces the charge of making a terrorist threat, a 20-year felony, over an incident that occurred in August.

Before returning to the school for his junior year, Gerhard sent a photo of his newly purchased AR-15 rifle to a group of friends on Snapchat.

He was arrested the next day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Houghton holds Lakeshore redevelopment open house

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houghton holds Lakeshore redevelopment open house"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/11/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/11/2020"

Upper Peninsula Veteran Turns 104

Thumbnail for the video titled "Upper Peninsula Veteran Turns 104"

Marquette County Sheriff's February Update: Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's February Update: Part Two"

Marquette County Sheriff's February Update: Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's February Update: Part One"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/11/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/11/2020"