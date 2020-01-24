Lawmakers urge Air Force to increase funding for PFAS cleanup at K.I. Sawyer

News
Posted: / Updated:
UPDATE__PFAS_contamination_at_K_I__Sawye_0_20180710221902

Mich. (WJMN) — U.S. Senator Gary Peters and others are urging the Air Force to put some of the additional $60 million received to get rid of PFAS at the former K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Marquette County.

A letter was sent to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett.

“We have consistently heard from our constituents who are frustrated with the pace and scope of the Air Force’s cleanup effort,” the lawmakers wrote. “Congress provided this additional $60 million, specifically for PFOS and PFOA remediation at former installations like Wurtsmith and K.I. Sawyer, so that the Air Force can act with urgency and expediency.”

Currently, the Trump Administration has allocated $4.5 million for the former K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base. The members also reiterated that the Air Force is required by law to produce a spending plan regarding the use of this funding no later than 60 days after the legislation was signed into law.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/24/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/24/2020"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/23/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/23/2020"

Saving Hearts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saving Hearts"

Raptor Raucous at the Drifa Brewery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raptor Raucous at the Drifa Brewery"

Precious Metals 1-23-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 1-23-2020"

Stocks 1-23-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 1-23-2020"