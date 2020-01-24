Lawmakers urge Air Force to increase funding for PFAS cleanup at K.I. Sawyer

Mich. (WJMN) — U.S. Senator Gary Peters and others are urging the Air Force to put some of the additional $60 million received to get rid of PFAS at the former K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Marquette County.

A letter was sent to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett.

“We have consistently heard from our constituents who are frustrated with the pace and scope of the Air Force’s cleanup effort,” the lawmakers wrote. “Congress provided this additional $60 million, specifically for PFOS and PFOA remediation at former installations like Wurtsmith and K.I. Sawyer, so that the Air Force can act with urgency and expediency.”

Currently, the Trump Administration has allocated $4.5 million for the former K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base. The members also reiterated that the Air Force is required by law to produce a spending plan regarding the use of this funding no later than 60 days after the legislation was signed into law.