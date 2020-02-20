Laws require warning labels on Michigan marijuana products

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Marijuana sold in Michigan shops will have to have labels warning pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers about the health risks for their fetuses and infants under newly enacted laws.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist signed the two bills Wednesday because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was out of the state. The labels must be placed on legal recreational and medical marijuana products.

They will warn that use by pregnant or breastfeeding women may result in fetal injury, preterm birth, low birth weight or development problems for children.

The laws also require that an informational pamphlet be made available at every point of sale.

