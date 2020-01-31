Lawsuit blames UP prison for mentally ill man’s death

MUNISING, Mich. (AP) — The sister of a mentally-ill man says he died due to neglect by medical staff at a prison in the Upper Peninsula.

The estate of Jonathan Lancaster has filed a lawsuit in federal court. He died last March at Alger Correctional Facility in Munising.

The lawsuit says Lancaster was transferred to an “observation room” at the prison after showing bizarre behavior. He refused meals and appeared gaunt and pale. The lawsuit says Lancaster died of dehydration while restrained in a chair.

The Corrections Department declined to comment.