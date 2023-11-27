MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A lawsuit brought by two former employees of the Menominee County Prosecutor’s Office has been settled out of court.

The lawsuit had accused Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg and the County of violating several laws protecting workers, including the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act and the Family & Medical Leave Act.

The lawsuit outlined a work environment where Rogg was described as having “severe mood swings,” including an incident last January where Rogg is allegedly became upset over paperwork processing procedures, to the point of screaming at the three employees present. That incident led one plaintiff to file a criminal report with the Michigan State Police, but no formal charges appear to have followed.

Following that incident, the lawsuit says Rogg sent an email to staff acknowledging his inappropriate behavior, but “still essentially blam[ed] the employees.” Afterward, Rogg was accused of retaliating against the employees; one of whom was fired from her role.

The plaintiffs in the civil suit were seeking jobs with the county in a safe working environment, legal fees, and a monetary award for damages.

Court records show the movement toward a settlement began on Oct. 4.

The Menominee County Board voted on Oct. 10 to “follow advice from counsel” regarding the settlement after a 45-minute closed session.

The case was formally dismissed on Nov. 20. The details of the settlement are still unclear, but the County Administrator did confirm neither plaintiffs are expected to be employed with the county post-settlement.