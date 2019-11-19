Leaders back legislation that could expand regional transit

News
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, two county executives and a commissioner from Washtenaw County say they support proposed legislation that could lead to expanding regional transit.

Revisions to Michigan’s Municipal Partnership Act would allow Detroit and Wayne, Oakland and Washtenaw counties to enter into a transit agreement prior to a ballot proposal for a property tax increase. The bill is pending before the House Transportation committee.

Duggan, Washtenaw Commission Chair Jason Morgan, Wayne and Oakland executives Warren Evans and Dave Coulter said Monday they back the proposal which is pending before a House committee.

If approved, Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland and Detroit would be able to work with a regional authority to negotiate a partnership. Macomb County could join later.

tax for a regional transportation plan narrowly was voted down in 2016.

